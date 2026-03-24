Leons (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Golden State was down five players due to injury Tuesday, but the returns of Kristaps Porzingis (back), Gary Payton (knee) and Moses Moody (wrist) were enough to bump Leons out of the rotation. The two-way player had previously appeared in 13 straight contests for the banged-up Warriors, averaging 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 11.2 minutes per game during that stretch. Moody ended up exiting in the overtime period with what appeared to be a serious-looking knee injury, so if he ends up missing time, Leons could be a candidate to move back into the rotation for the Warriors' next game Wednesday versus the Nets.