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Leons (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's meeting with the Wizards.

Leons is set to return following a two-game stint on the sidelines, and he'll help fill minutes at the forward spots behind Gui Santos and Draymond Green. Leons is averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this season.

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