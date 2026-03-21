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Leons (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game versus Atlanta.

Leons had five points, one board and one assist in 11 minutes of work in Friday's 115-101 loss to Detroit. He suffered a sprained wrist in that contest, so he's in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game against Atlanta. The 26-year-old has averaged only 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.3 steals in March, meaning his absence won't leave the Warriors with a massive void to fill, even with the club featuring a loaded injury report.

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