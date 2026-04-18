Leons averaged 3.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 11.0 minutes per game across 25 regular-season appearances (two starts) in the 2025-26 campaign.

After averaging just 3.5 minutes per game over six regular-season appearances with the Thunder in 2024-25, Leons saw an increased role for the injury-plagued Warriors this season. The two-way player signed with Golden State in early December on a two-way pact and logged the majority of his action in the second half of the season. The 26-year-old forward also appeared in 33 G League outings between the Santa Cruz Warriors and Oklahoma City Blue, during which he averaged 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.1 minutes per tilt.