Leons supplied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in six minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.

Leons remained in the rotation, suiting up for the fifth straight game. Multiple injuries to key personnel have forced Golden State to go deep into its rotation, with Leons being one of the main beneficiaries. Although he has been active, the two-way player has averaged just 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game during this recent five-game stretch.