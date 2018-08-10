Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Agrees to Exhibit 10 deal with Warriors

Derrickson and the Warriors agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Per the nature of Exhibit 10 deals, Derrickson's contract can be converted to a two-way deal if the team chooses. The rookie out of Georgetown impressed the organization during his eight summer league appearances, averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds across 20.4 minutes. During his senior year in college, Derrickson was named to the All-Big East Second Team.