Derrickson played 23 minutes and tallied 15 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists Wednesday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 116-82 win over the Austin Spurs.

Derrickson, an undrafted rookie out of Georgetown, has split time between Santa Cruz and Golden State this season while playing on a two-way contract. The parent club has only called upon him for six appearances, however, and it's unlikely he'll be needed for extended minutes in the near future with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) set to make his season debut Friday against the Clippers. Expect Derrickson to see most of his action with Santa Cruz moving forward.