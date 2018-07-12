Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Posts strong effort with 20 points in playoff loss

Derrickson provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer league playoff loss to the Hornets.

Derrickson followed up a 23-point effort on Sunday with another encouraging night on Wednesday. The undrafted rookie from Georgetown could be an effective addition to a Warriors team that will need some depth in their frontcourt, but Derrickson's height (6-7) is a bit of a liability in playing the four. Despite a couple of strong games in the Summer League, he's a more likely candidate for Golden State's G-League roster.