Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Produces 13 points, seven rebounds in loss
Derrickson tallied 13 points (5-13 FG 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 69-67 LVSL consolation round loss to the Warriors.
The undrafted 6-7 forward out of Georgetown has strung together some strong performances in the summer series which should give the Warriors plenty of tape to peruse as they make their training camp decisions. While DeMarcus Cousins should be the defacto starter, there are definitely injury concerns to consider with the premier big man. In a search for depth Derrickson may get some additional consideration this offseason.
