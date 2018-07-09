Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Puts up 23 points in loss

Derrickson had 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-7 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's summer league loss to Houston.

Derrickson had nine points in the Warriors' first summer league game and followed up with a much more impressive performance Sunday. The Georgetown product also added a steal and a block in just 21 minutes of action.

Our Latest Stories