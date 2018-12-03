Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday that the team would recall Derrickson from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Derrickson will provide the Warriors some added depth in the frontcourt with Damian Jones (pectoral) facing an extended absence, Draymond Green (toe) likely to miss the remaining three games of Golden State's road trip and Alfonzo McKinnie (foot) not expected back until at least Wednesday's game in Cleveland. Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and Jonas Jerebko should be the primary beneficiaries of increased playing time due to the extensive injuries, but a minor role in the rotation could open up for Derrickson along the way. The undrafted rookie out of Georgetown has suited up in just two games with the NBA team this season, playing nine minutes in total.