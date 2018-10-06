Warriors' Marcus Derrickson: Starting Friday
Derrickson will get the start at power forward for Friday's exhibition game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Derrickson, a training camp invitee by the Warriors, will draw his first start Friday. It looks like head coach Steve Kerr is just mixing things up to see how they mesh. The Geogretown product had an impressive summer in Las Vegas, and is likely heading toward a G-League stint once the season tips off.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.