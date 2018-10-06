Derrickson will get the start at power forward for Friday's exhibition game against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Derrickson, a training camp invitee by the Warriors, will draw his first start Friday. It looks like head coach Steve Kerr is just mixing things up to see how they mesh. The Geogretown product had an impressive summer in Las Vegas, and is likely heading toward a G-League stint once the season tips off.