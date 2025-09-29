Warriors' Marques Bolden: Part of Golden State roster at camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolden has agreed to a training camp deal with the Warriors, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
The 27-year-old big man will likely be an option to head to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors once training camp is over. Through 26 G League regular-season outings for the Wisconsin Herd and Greensboro Swarm in 2024-25, Bolden averaged 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game.
