Bolden has agreed to a training camp deal with the Warriors, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

The 27-year-old big man will likely be an option to head to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors once training camp is over. Through 26 G League regular-season outings for the Wisconsin Herd and Greensboro Swarm in 2024-25, Bolden averaged 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game.