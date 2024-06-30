Bolden is listed on the Warriors Summer League roster.
Bolden inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Hornets in March, but has been released and will spend Summer League with the Warriors. Bolden started in each of the Hornets' last two regular season games and averaged 10.0 points. 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over 30 minutes.
