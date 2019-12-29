Warriors' Marquese Chriss: 16 points in 17 minutes
Chriss had 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to Dallas.
Chriss was just one point short of matching his season-high in scoring, finishing with 16 points in 17 minutes. This was the first time he has recorded double-digits in his last five games. Despite some encouraging play, Chriss is still just the 211th ranked player over the last month and is far from a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.
