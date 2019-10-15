Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Continues strong preseason
Chriss managed 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during the Warriors' 104-98 preseason loss to the Lakers on Monday.
Chriss has made good use of his opportunities this preseason, with Monday's double-double serving as the latest example. The fourth-year big man had also turned in an eight-point, 11-rebound tally as the starting center against the Timberwolves on Thursday as he looks to make enough of an impression to stick on his fourth team in as many seasons. Chriss faces an uphill battle with the likes of Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) in front of him, but with the latter expected out until November, Chriss may be carving out an opportunity for himself to open the season, at minimum.
