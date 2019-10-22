Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Dealing with infected toe
Chriss is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a left toe infection, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chriss is expected to be ready to roll for the season opener despite the infection, though the team won't confirm his availability until closer to tip.
