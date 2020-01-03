Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Dishes five dimes
Chriss collected six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.
Chriss turned in a fairly well-rounded line as a starter considering his modest minute total. It's unclear whether Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) or Kevon Looney (abdomen) will be ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup versus the Pistons, but if they remain sidelined Chriss will likely draw another start.
