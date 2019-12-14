Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss
Chriss generated 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's game against Utah.
Chriss had another impressive performance, generating his second double-double, dishing out five assists and supplying a solid defensive effort. Chriss has been solid when on the court, though his inconsistency offensively and tendency to foul has largely prohibited him from taking on a larger role. If he's able to string together a couple more strong statistical outings, he could become a viable option in standard leagues.
