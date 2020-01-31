Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Efficient in loss
Chriss generated nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 23 minutes Thursday night, as the Warriors lost to the Celtics 119-104.
Chriss was efficient and contributed across the stat sheet. He has played in some of the most friendly fantasy environments throughout his career, from Phoenix to Houston to Golden State, but has never provided sufficient production. That is unlikely to change on a depleted Warriors squad. Nonetheless, Chriss could become an intriguing dynasty player, given Golden State's utilization of athletic centers when at peak health.
