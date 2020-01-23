Chriss was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Chriss was ejected towards the end of the fourth quarter after getting into it with Tony Bradley. He totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes of run in the blowout loss. Chriss' availability for Friday's tilt with the Pacers isn't expected to be affected by his ejection.