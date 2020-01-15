Play

Chriss is expected to suit up for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chriss signed a two-way deal Tuesday, and he's likely to burn one of his available NBA days right off the bat. Since December, he's averaging 7.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.8 minutes.

