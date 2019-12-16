Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Falls off a cliff Sunday
Chriss contributes just two points and six rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 loss to Sacramento.
Chriss had been playing well coming into Sunday but was unable to keep his foot on the gas. He played just 11 minutes in what was clearly a poor matchup. Despite his serviceable production, Chriss has still only been a top-250 player over the past two weeks. He is really just an option in deep leagues at this point.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Posts double-double against Knicks•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Quiet outing versus Hornets•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Strong showing in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Back to bench•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Generates four steals in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...