Chriss contributes just two points and six rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 loss to Sacramento.

Chriss had been playing well coming into Sunday but was unable to keep his foot on the gas. He played just 11 minutes in what was clearly a poor matchup. Despite his serviceable production, Chriss has still only been a top-250 player over the past two weeks. He is really just an option in deep leagues at this point.