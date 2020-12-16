Chriss posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 loss to the Kings.

Chriss rose to the starting lineup last season thanks to some excellent play off the boards as well as a much improved mid-range jump shot. While he should work into time at the four, rookie James Wiserman will get every opportunity to win the starting job at center. Chriss is worth a late-round flier in most drafts, but considering Wiseman's acquisition, Chriss's fantasy production carries some risk.