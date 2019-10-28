Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Generates four steals in loss
Chriss started at center tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 23 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 120-92 loss to the Thunder.
With Kevon Looney (hamstring) sidelined, Chriss saw his playing time pick up while shifting from a bench role to the top unit. The steal production in particular helped Chriss turn in a useful fantasy line in the blowout loss, but his team-high four turnovers made him more of a liability from a real-life standpoint. Along with turnovers, the 22-year-old has routinely struggled with foul trouble and poor shooting during previous stops with the Suns, Cavaliers and Rockets, but he'll likely hold down a steady rotation role out of necessity for at least the next few games. Looney is looking unlikely to be available this week and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) remains without a concrete return timeline, leaving Chriss and unproven youngsters Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall as the last men standing in the frontcourt.
