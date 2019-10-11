Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Gets start at center
Chriss is starting at center Thursday night against the Timberwolves.
Omari Spellman drew the start in the preseason opener, but it's Chriss who gets the call Thursday evening with both Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) still out due to injury.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Signs deal with Warriors•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Suspended for one game•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Tossed after throwing punches•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Starting in Kevin Love's absence•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.