Chriss produced 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 125-117 win over the Wizards.

Chriss is routinely playing the fewest minutes of any of the Warriors' starters since he moved up to the top unit Jan. 24, but that hasn't stopped him from being a serviceable contributor. Over that stretch, Chriss is averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.2 minutes while shooting 67.6 percent from the field. The 22-year-old's transformation into a capable rotation option after he was the NBA's least efficient big men over the first three seasons of his career has been a nice story in an otherwise bleak season for Golden State.