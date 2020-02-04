Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Goes 5-for-5 from field
Chriss produced 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 125-117 win over the Wizards.
Chriss is routinely playing the fewest minutes of any of the Warriors' starters since he moved up to the top unit Jan. 24, but that hasn't stopped him from being a serviceable contributor. Over that stretch, Chriss is averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.2 minutes while shooting 67.6 percent from the field. The 22-year-old's transformation into a capable rotation option after he was the NBA's least efficient big men over the first three seasons of his career has been a nice story in an otherwise bleak season for Golden State.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Efficient in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Scores 13 in starting role•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Starting at center•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Ejected Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Solid outing off bench•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Expected to suit up Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...