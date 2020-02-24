Play

Chriss (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Chriss missed Sunday's loss to the Pelicans due to a calf issue, and while he wasn't able to practice Monday, it sounds like there's still a chance he could return to the court Tuesday against Sacramento. His availability will likely depend on how he feels during Tuesday's pregame activities.

