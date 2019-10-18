Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Makes final roster
Chriss will be a part of the Warriors' regular-season roster, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Considering how encouraging Chriss' preseason has been, it was expected that the Warriors would find a way to keep him around. It will come at a minor cost, however, as Golden State opted to waive Alfonzo McKinnie in order to clear the space needed to get under the hard cap. McKinnie will now be subject to waivers, while Chriss could be an immediate bench contributor in a depleted Warriors frontcourt.
