Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Nears double-double
Chriss delivered 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss against the Heat.
Chriss has started each of Golden State's last eight games and has done a great job so far, registering six games with double-digit scoring figures while averaging 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game during that stretch. He should remain Golden State's starting center moving forward and could see an uptick on his fantasy upside as the team's lone bonafide inside presence capable of making an impact on a nightly basis.
