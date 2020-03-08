Chriss mustered 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the 76ers.

Chriss came just two assists shy of what would've been the first triple-double of his career, but there's no question the former first-round pick has looked impressive since moving to Steve Kerr's starting unit. In his last 17 starts dating back to Jan. 24, Chriss is averaging 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 60.6 percent shooting from the field. He's one of the few Warriors that should be in all rosters ahead of the fantasy playoffs.