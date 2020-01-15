The Warriors re-signed Chriss to a two-way contract Tuesday after the conclusion of the team's 124-97 loss to the Mavericks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Golden State waived Chriss just over a week earlier, but the transaction was only done as a means to clear a spot on the 15-man roster for starting shooting guard Damion Lee, a two-way player who has already spent the maximum 45 days at the NBA level this season. Fortunately for the Warriors, none of the league's other 29 teams signed Chriss following his release, so the 2016 lottery pick will rejoin the organization for the remainder of the season. As a veteran of three-plus seasons at the NBA level, Chriss doesn't have much to gain by playing extensively in the G League, so expect him to stick around with Golden State for a good portion of the next three months until he nears the 45-day limit.