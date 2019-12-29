Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Posts 16 points in 17 minutes
Chriss had 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to Dallas.
Chriss was just one point short of matching his season high in scoring, finishing with 16 points in 17 minutes. This was the first time he has recorded double digits in his last five games. Despite some encouraging play, Chriss is still just the 211th-ranked player over the last month and is far from a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Production falls off cliff•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Posts double-double against Knicks•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Quiet outing versus Hornets•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Strong showing in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Back to bench•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.