Chriss had 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to Dallas.

Chriss was just one point short of matching his season high in scoring, finishing with 16 points in 17 minutes. This was the first time he has recorded double digits in his last five games. Despite some encouraging play, Chriss is still just the 211th-ranked player over the last month and is far from a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.