Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Posts double-double against Knicks
Chriss amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes Wednesday against the Knicks.
Chriss recorded his first double-double of the season while reaching double-figures scoring for the first time in December. Though his utter lack of a three-point shot (20.0 percent conversion rate) has prohibited him from expanded minutes, Chriss' having a solid season. Across 25 games, he's averaging 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block while shooting a career-best 47.4 percent from the field and 83.9 percent from the line in 18.0 minutes.
