Chriss gathered 21 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-94 loss against the Kings.

Chriss was dealing with a calf injury that left him off the game against the Pelicans on Sunday, but he recovered just in time to be one of Golden State's best players. Chriss has started 11 straight games for the Warriors and has posted averages of 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and a 63.4 percent shooting from the field during that stretch.