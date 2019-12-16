Chriss contributed just two points (1-4 FG) and six rebounds in 11 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 loss to Sacramento.

Chriss had been playing well coming into Sunday but was unable to keep his foot on the gas. He played just 11 minutes in what was clearly a poor matchup. Despite his serviceable production of late, Chriss hasn't topped 25 minutes since Nov. 20, which makes it difficult to count on him filling out the stat sheet on a given night. He's only a deep-league consideration at this point.