Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Provides career night
Chriss provided 26 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in Saturday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers.
It took Chriss just the first half to surpass his season-high, scoring 20 points while shooting 9-of-10 from the field. Though he fell one point shy of his career-best and a rebound short of a double-double, the performance was enough to warrant it as one of the 22-year-old's best in his four-year NBA tenure. Chriss has started off February strong by posting averages of 14.3 points (61 percent from the field), seven rebounds and 2.8 blocks through four games.
