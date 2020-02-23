Chriss is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with left calf soreness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Chriss presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's loss to the Rockets, as he had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in only 18 minutes. Draymond Green (pelvis) has been ruled out, so the Warriors may have their frontcourt depth tested Sunday.