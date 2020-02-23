Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with calf issue
Chriss is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with left calf soreness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Chriss presumably picked up the injury during Thursday's loss to the Rockets, as he had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in only 18 minutes. Draymond Green (pelvis) has been ruled out, so the Warriors may have their frontcourt depth tested Sunday.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Nears double-double•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Provides career night•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Receives two-year deal•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Goes 5-for-5 from field•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Efficient in loss•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.