Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Quiet outing versus Hornets
Chriss collected two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Hornets.
Chriss had seen at least 20 minutes in eight straight contests heading into this one. However, with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney both back in the fold, Willie Cauley-Stein, Omari Spellman and Chriss combined to play just 46 minutes versus the Hornets.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Strong showing in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Back to bench•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Generates four steals in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Set to start Sunday•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Dealing with infected toe•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Makes final roster•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.