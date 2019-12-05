Chriss collected two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Hornets.

Chriss had seen at least 20 minutes in eight straight contests heading into this one. However, with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney both back in the fold, Willie Cauley-Stein, Omari Spellman and Chriss combined to play just 46 minutes versus the Hornets.