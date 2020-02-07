Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Receives two-year deal
Chriss signed a two-year contract with the Warriors on Friday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
Chriss has started the last six games for Golden State and is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 25.7 minutes during that stretch. The 22-year-old joined Golden State in September and has turned into a solid rotation piece after a turbulent first three seasons of his career.
