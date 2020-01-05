Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Retreats to bench role in loss
Chriss came off the bench and tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 18 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 111-104 loss to the Pistons.
After starting at center in the previous two games, Chriss headed back to the second unit with Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) cleared to return to action. Coach Steve Kerr limited Cauley-Stein to just 14 minutes, but the big man's return still cost Chriss some playing time. Cauley-Stein should be ready to handle a bigger minutes share in the games to come and the injured Kevon Looney (abdomen) will eventually re-enter Golden State's frontcourt mix as well, so Chriss could be hard-pressed to hold down a sizable enough role to deliver much useful production in fantasy leagues.
