Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Ruled out Sunday
Chriss (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Chriss entered the day carrying a questionable tag, and he's now been ruled out as he deals with a sore left calf. Kevon Looney will get the start at center Sunday for a Warriors team that will only have nine players available.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with calf issue•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Nears double-double•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Provides career night•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Receives two-year deal•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Goes 5-for-5 from field•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.