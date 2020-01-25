Chriss produced 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 21 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Pacers.

With Wille Cauley-Stein headed out of town, Chriss's fantasy stock has risen a bit, although he'll likely share the duties under center with Omari Spellman going forward.