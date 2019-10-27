Chriss will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kevon Looney (hamstring) didn't travel with the team for the two-game road trip and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) remains sidelined, so the Warriors will turn to Chriss at center Sunday. The 22-year-old had eight points and four rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's season opener, but he figures to see increased minutes in Sunday's and Monday's contests.