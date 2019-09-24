Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Signs deal with Warriors
Chriss agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Chriss has struggled to find a role in the NBA since being drafted in 2016. Last season, he saw 11.6 minutes per game between the Rockets and Cavaliers. He had some solid games, however, averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the six games that he saw at least 20 minutes. With the Warriors, he'll likely occupy a deep bench role if he makes the team.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Suspended for one game•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Tossed after throwing punches•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Starting in Kevin Love's absence•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Impressive showing off bench•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...