Chriss agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Chriss has struggled to find a role in the NBA since being drafted in 2016. Last season, he saw 11.6 minutes per game between the Rockets and Cavaliers. He had some solid games, however, averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the six games that he saw at least 20 minutes. With the Warriors, he'll likely occupy a deep bench role if he makes the team.