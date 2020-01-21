Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Solid outing off bench
Chriss supplied 14 points (7-9 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 129-124 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.
After Chriss re-signed with Golden State on a two-way deal last week, coach Steve Kerr has wasted no time reintegrating the 2016 lottery pick into the rotation. He's logged double-digit minutes off the bench in each of the past three games, averaging 7.3 points and 5.0 boards while shooting 68.8 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Expected to suit up Thursday•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Officially inks two-way deal•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: To rejoin Warriors•
-
Marquese Chriss: Waived by Golden State•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Retreats to bench role in loss•
-
Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Dishes five dimes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...