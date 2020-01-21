Chriss supplied 14 points (7-9 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 129-124 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

After Chriss re-signed with Golden State on a two-way deal last week, coach Steve Kerr has wasted no time reintegrating the 2016 lottery pick into the rotation. He's logged double-digit minutes off the bench in each of the past three games, averaging 7.3 points and 5.0 boards while shooting 68.8 percent from the floor.