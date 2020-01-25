Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Starting at center
Chriss will draw the start at center Friday against Indiana, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chriss will enter the starting lineup after the Warriors dealt Willie Cauley-Stein to the Mavericks earlier in the night. According to coach Steve Kerr, Golden State will rotate between Chriss and Omari Spellman at the center position going forward.
