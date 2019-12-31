Play

Chriss will start Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With both Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (abdomen) sidelined, Chriss will get the nod at center. In his one other start this season, he posted 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 23 minutes.

