Chriss confirmed via his personal Instagram account that he underwent surgery Thursday to repair his fractured right fibula.
Chriss is expected to miss the rest of the season after requiring surgery to address the injury he suffered in a Dec. 26 practice. The big man is expected to be back to full strength by the time NBA training camps open ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
