Chriss is expected to undergo season-ending surgery within the next few days after he was diagnosed Sunday with a syndesmosis ankle injury that includes a fibular fracture, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chriss reportedly broke his right leg during the Warriors' scrimmage in Chicago on Saturday, spelling an end to his season after just two games. Letourneau notes that Chriss' injury likely carries a three-month recovery timeline, but Shams Charania of The Athletic relays that the big man will be shut down for the rest of the campaign rather than having him prepare for a potential comeback post-surgery. Chriss should be back to full health well in advance of training camp in 2021-22.